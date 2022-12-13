Sailboat Carrying 2 Boaters, 64 and 76, Disappears Amid Travel From New Jersey to Florida
Many social media users are commenting that the 30-foot Catalina sailboat is not meant for travel on the open ocean.
The U.S. Coast Guard is requesting the public’s help in locating a 30-foot Catalina sailboat carrying a 64-year-old man and a 76-year-old man. The sailboat was last seen on Dec. 3. departing the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina, authorities said.
Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were sailing on the Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida, when their vessel became “overdue,” the Coast Guard reported.
It is possible the boat made a stop in Morehead City, North Carolina, authorities said.
Many concerned social media users noted that the sailboat’s specific model is not meant for travel on the open ocean.
The sailboat is registered in New Jersey (NJ 7033HN), and has a blue or purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails, according to the Coast Guard.
Anyone with more information about the missing boaters or the boat should call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.
