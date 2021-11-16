A salmonella outbreak has been linked to Citterio Brand Premium Italian-Style Salami Sticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Thirty-one people in 10 states have become sick after eating the snack, authorities said.

The outbreak affected residents in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Anyone who may have purchased the product in grocery stores including Wegmans and Trader Joe's has been advised to not eat them, CBS News reported.

The California Department of Health said two packages of unopened Citterio salami sticks were found to contain salmonella, a report said.

The CDC urged consumers to throw away any of the cured meat snacks with best-by dates through Jan. 23, 2022.

A recall notice posted by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the illnesses started on Sept. 18 and continued through Oct. 18, the agency said, CBS News reported.

Twenty-two out of the 23 people interviewed said they all ate the salami sticks by Citterio before getting sick. Of the 31 cases, six people were hospitalized, the agency said.

The CDC also urged consumers to wash containers and counters that may have come into contact with salmonella.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, the agency said.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience worsening symptoms that may require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Related Stories