A former MMA fighter will plead guilty for his role in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb faced 12 felony and misdemeanor charges, including felony civil disorder, carrying a dangerous weapon, and assaulting a federal officer.



The New Jersey gym owner will plead guilty to one count of obstruction and one count of assault, according to a statement to Inside Edition Digital by his attorney, Harley Breite.

The Department of Justice released videos allegedly showing Fairlamb in a camouflage jacket shoving and punching an officer.

Fairlamb had a father and brother in law enforcement. His brother, Preston Fairlamb III, led Michelle Obama’s Secret Service detail.

Mrs. Obama, who was first lady at the time, attended the funeral services of Fairlamb’s father, a retired New Jersey State trooper.



Fairlamb III is even mentioned in Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming.” In it, she says, "All of us grew close to our agents over time.” She added that she and Preston Fairlamb "became real friends."

Scott Fairlamb has been in jail since his arrest six months ago. His plea agreement hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 6.

