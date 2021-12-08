It’s been almost two decades since a pregnant Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve. Her husband, Scott Peterson, was later sentenced to death for her and her unborn son Connor’s murder in a case that captivated the nation.

Last year, that death sentence was overturned, and today, Peterson was re-sentenced to life without parole. He has been moved out of Death Row at San Quentin Prison.

The courtroom was divided between members from both families, with each family allocated 16 seats. Peterson’s family marched into the courtroom. Laci’s family was also present, but came through a private door.

It was the first time Laci's loved ones have come face-to-face with her killer in nearly two decades.

“I have seen no sorrow or remorse from you at all. Laci’s dead, Scott, because she loved you,” Laci’s mother said in court.

“There have been so many special occasions that Laci and Connor should have been here for. It makes me sick being here today in front of you again,” Laci’s sister, Amy, said.

Peterson dumped Laci’s body in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. Her remains washed ashore four months later.

It was later revealed that Peterson had been having an affair with massage therapist Amber Fry.

“He’s a guilty man who is detached, is a manipulator,” said Mike Belmessieri, one of the jurors who convicted Peterson.

Peterson hopes to get his guilty verdict overturned in a hearing expected to be held next year. Legal experts have called it a longshot.

Related Stories