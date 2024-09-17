Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Monday night and could face life in prison if he is convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

A 14-page federal indictment alleged in graphic detail that the 54-year-old rapper hosted sex parties, which he called "freak-offs." It claims dozens of women were drugged and coerced into taking part with threats to destroy their careers if they refused. Some of the freak-offs were allegedly videotaped.

"Combs used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines," U.S. Attorney Damien Williams said at a press conference.

The indictment alleges that when agents raided Comb's homes in Los Angeles and Miami last March, they found "1,000 bottles of baby oil, lubricant" and "videos of sex parties."

"Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice," Williams said.

Combs' has pled not guilty.

"He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life," Combs' defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters.

Criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala analyzed the indictment.

"The government is gonna throw everything they have at this because of who he is," Aidala tells Inside Edition.

The indictment referenced the surveillance video from the Los Angeles hotel in which Combs kicked and dragged a woman as she attempted to leave. The woman in the video was Combs' former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, who sued Combs last year for allegedly sexually abusing her. Combs settled the lawsuit in one day for an undisclosed amount of money.

After the video from the hotel was released, Combs posted an apology video on social media, saying, "I make no excuses. My behavior on the video was inexcusable."

Singer Dawn Richard filed a similar lawsuit against Combs. Combs' lawyer says her claims are false. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, spoke with Inside Edition.

"Not only was [Richard] personally, physically abused and sexually abused by Sean Combs, but she witnessed him doing it to others, and sometimes she tried to intervene," Bloom says.

Combs was seen sunbathing in Central Park on Sunday. His lawyer says he flew to New York knowing he was about to be arrested. The rapper surrendered to Homeland Security agents in the lobby of the Park Hyatt Hotel where he was staying.

Last year, Combs was given the key to the city of New York. The city's mayor requested in June of this year that the key be returned, which it was.