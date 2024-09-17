An 11-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making threats of violence in school.

It has been one month since school started in Florida, and almost every day, officials say they have been confronted by threats of violence in schools. In Tampa, the county school district reported 181 false threats.

In this alleged incident, Mike Chitwood, the sheriff in Volusia County, says the 11-year-old had weapons.

"Since parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm going to start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there and if I can do it, I'm going to perp walk your kid," Chitwood said in a video to social media.

The sheriff says the boy made a written threat of a "mass shooting" at a school outside Daytona Beach and "had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke."

After initially being handcuffed, the 11-year-old was also put in ankle shackles.

Chitwood says he was driven to the step of allowing a minor's face to be shown on social media after 54 threats from others were made to schools in his county. "All of them have been deemed bogus," Chitwood said.

The sheriff says deputies recovered "airsoft guns, fake ammunition, knives, swords, and other weapons he was showing off to other students on video."

The wave of threats follows the arrest of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who has been charged with killing two students and two teachers during a school shooting in Georgia.