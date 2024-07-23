The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday, one day after questioning on Capitol Hill about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"There is no question, there were serious errors in judgment, in staffing, and quite frankly some of the tactics that we employ," says former Secret Service agent Timothy Miller.

The news of Kimberly Cheatle broke moments after House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded she step down.

"Well she must have been watching our press conference. I'm glad she did the right thing," Johnson said.

In an email to Secret Service agents, 54-year-old Cheatle wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director."

Cheatle was appointed in 2022 in part because she developed a bond with the Bidens when she was part of their security detail during his days as vice president.

Cheatle's resignation comes days as the shooter's father faced questioning as well.

The father of Thomas Matthew Crooks, Michael Crooks, and another family member were shopping when he was asked why his son wanted to kill the president.

"We'll release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so. Until then, we have no comment. We just want to take care of ourselves right now so please give us our space," Michael Crooks said.

A first look at the rooftop where Thomas Crooks opened fire has been revealed. Arizona Congressman Eli Crane, a former Navy Seal, posted a video from the roof.

"Had Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there this guy wouldn't have made it five feet up this roof, he would have been taken out," Crane said.

In their investigation into the assassination attempt, the FBI has interviewed more than 100 people and collected 1,000 pieces of evidence.