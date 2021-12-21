The fall from grace for actor Chris Noth has been swift and certain. Just one week after he was accused by two women of sexual assault, he has been fired from his show “The Equalizer.”

And now his former “Sex and the City” co-stars are speaking out in supprt of the accusers. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis issued an extraordinary joint statement.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the statement said.

The statement comes after a bombshell Hollywood Reporter expose quoted two women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Noth in 2004 and 2015.

A third woman, actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who guest-starred on “Law & Order” with Noth, called him a sexual predator.

Noth has been fired from “The Equalizer.”

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a statement.

In addition to losing his acting gigs, a $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand has also been scuttled.

Chris Noth says that the allegations against him are "categorically false," and all the encounters were consensual.

