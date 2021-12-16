Two Women Accuse Actor Chris Noth of Sexual Assault in New Report
The alleged incidents happened more than a decade apart — one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York. Noth has denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false."
Actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two different women.
They say that seeing the 67-year-old “Sex and the City” actor, who plays Mr. Big, promote the new reboot brought back painful memories for them.
The incidents allegedly happened more than a decade apart — one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York.
One accuser says that the alleged assault took place in 2015 inside Noth's high-end luxury apartment building in Greenwich Village after meeting for drinks. She says Noth then invited her upstairs, where he started kissing her.
“He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened,” the unidentified woman told the Hollywood Reporter.
The other accuser, who says she met the actor when she was just 22, told the publication a similar story.
She says that Noth had loaned her a book and when she went to his apartment to return it, he started kissing her and the assault took place.
“It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” the woman told the Hollywood Reporter. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”
Noth has questioned the timing of the claims, saying it was all consensual.
“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” Noth said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to LeaveNews
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: CopsCrime
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking inCrime
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral VideoAnimals
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the InternetHuman Interest