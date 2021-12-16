Actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two different women.

They say that seeing the 67-year-old “Sex and the City” actor, who plays Mr. Big, promote the new reboot brought back painful memories for them.

The incidents allegedly happened more than a decade apart — one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York.

One accuser says that the alleged assault took place in 2015 inside Noth's high-end luxury apartment building in Greenwich Village after meeting for drinks. She says Noth then invited her upstairs, where he started kissing her.

“He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened,” the unidentified woman told the Hollywood Reporter.

The other accuser, who says she met the actor when she was just 22, told the publication a similar story.

She says that Noth had loaned her a book and when she went to his apartment to return it, he started kissing her and the assault took place.

“It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” the woman told the Hollywood Reporter. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

Noth has questioned the timing of the claims, saying it was all consensual.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” Noth said.

