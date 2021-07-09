Shaquille O’Neal's Atlanta Krispy Kreme Shop Goes Up in Flames for 2nd Time This Year
Why has Shaquille O’Neal's Krispy Kreme shop gone up in flames two times this year? The shop has been closed since the first fire in February and that made it harder for firefighters to put out the second one.
For the second time this year, an iconic Krispy Kreme location went up in flames in Atlanta.
The store is actually owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. Fire officials say it's been closed since the first fire in February and that made it harder for them to put out the second one.
"There hasn't been any removal of the debris in the restaurant, so we had to deal with that,” said Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Cortez Stafford.
“They really had to get in there, work hard just to keep the fire at bay from what it was when we initially arrived on scene this afternoon," Stafford continued.
While reports say police are investigating the February incident as arson and actively seeking a suspect, fire officials say it’s unclear how this latest fire started.
"There shouldn't have been anyone in there, but we're going to investigate to try to figure out what exactly took place,” Stafford added.
Shaq hasn’t commented on what will happen to the store after this latest fire and locals are left wondering if they’ll ever again see that "Hot Now" light, alerting them to warm, delicious doughnuts.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll ShowsOffbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her KillingCrime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by SuicideHuman Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned KittensAnimals