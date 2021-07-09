For the second time this year, an iconic Krispy Kreme location went up in flames in Atlanta.

The store is actually owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. Fire officials say it's been closed since the first fire in February and that made it harder for them to put out the second one.

"There hasn't been any removal of the debris in the restaurant, so we had to deal with that,” said Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Cortez Stafford.

“They really had to get in there, work hard just to keep the fire at bay from what it was when we initially arrived on scene this afternoon," Stafford continued.

While reports say police are investigating the February incident as arson and actively seeking a suspect, fire officials say it’s unclear how this latest fire started.

"There shouldn't have been anyone in there, but we're going to investigate to try to figure out what exactly took place,” Stafford added.

Shaq hasn’t commented on what will happen to the store after this latest fire and locals are left wondering if they’ll ever again see that "Hot Now" light, alerting them to warm, delicious doughnuts.

