Shark Kills Man in Waters Off Australia's Gold Coast 

A man in Australia was fatally attacked by a shark in the waters off Australia's Gold Coast, a hot spot among tourists, officials have confirmed.

The man was brought to shore by surfers at Greenmount Beach with critical injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Darren Brown said. Paramedics on the beach tried to give him aid, but the man could not be saved.

"We put him on the stretcher but he was pretty much already gone by then," one witness who helped bring the man to shore told 7NEWS. "From the groin to the knee, there was pretty much nothing there."

The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city's 85 beaches were first protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

It is unclear what type of shark killed the man.

RELATED STORIES

Sharpshooter Fires Into Ocean to Scare Off 8-Foot Shark Swimming Toward Crew

New Jersey Fisherman Shows Off Great White Shark Catch

Mike Tyson Goes Face-to-Face With His Biggest Fear: Sharks