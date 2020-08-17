Sharon Stone Blames 'Non-Mask Wearers' for Sister's COVID-19 Battle

Actress Sharon Stone has revealed that her sister Kelly is in the fight of her life battling COVID-19. And the actress is blaming people who don't wear masks for her sister's illness.

"Today is not a good day," Stone said, as her sister remained hospitalized in a negative pressure hospital room in Montana. "She has lupus and she's fighting for her life."

"One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," Stone captioned her Instagram post.

The deadly virus has already taken a terrible toll on her family.

"My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives, and my sister is not doing well," Stone said.

Wearing a face covering is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and confirmed by emerging research as an effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

