Shipping Container Accidentally Falls on and Destroys Car Near Port of Los Angeles | Inside Edition

Shipping Container Accidentally Falls on and Destroys Car Near Port of Los Angeles

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:56 AM PDT, October 21, 2021

The accident happened in Wilmington, near the Port of Los Angeles, amidst growing gridlock, where trucks are clogging streets.

It was a scary sight after a shipping container flattened a car after falling off a truck in Southern California.

"I mean, I came in, and I saw the container completely destroy and topple my brother's car," one witness told KCBS. "Honestly, I was just shocked. I'm glad he wasn't in the vehicle."  

The accident happened in Wilmington, near the Port of Los Angeles, amidst growing gridlock, where trucks are clogging streets.

KCBS observed the area and found unsafe scenarios, like trucks rolling through stop signs and containers balancing across others like a game of Jenga. 

"The kids can't play football in the street anymore," one resident said.

"Someone is going to get hurt, especially the kids," another added. "Can't ride their bikes, can't skate, pedestrians can't walk, the dust — they're tearing our properties up."

As Valerie Contreras from the Wilmington Neighborhood Council explains, more needs to be done to fix this horrid situation.

"The trucks should not be going through the residential street, and we need to put a stop to that by getting a truck route," she noted.

"Also, there are too many trucks coming to Wilmington, meaning there are too many storage yards and facilities. And we need to make sure that it is regulated."

The accident has also prompted a response from the LAPD, who are paying closer attention to traffic near the port.

Meanwhile, cargo ships bide their time at sea, waiting to get into the troublesome port.

Related Stories

California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident
73-Year-Old Skydiver Dies in South Carolina Diving Accident
Bull Rider Killed In ‘Freak Accident’ After Animal Stepped on His Chest During Competition
Speeding and Distracted Big Rig Truckers Are Causing Horrific Accidents: AuthoritiesInvestigative

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat