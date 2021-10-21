It was a scary sight after a shipping container flattened a car after falling off a truck in Southern California.

"I mean, I came in, and I saw the container completely destroy and topple my brother's car," one witness told KCBS. "Honestly, I was just shocked. I'm glad he wasn't in the vehicle."

The accident happened in Wilmington, near the Port of Los Angeles, amidst growing gridlock, where trucks are clogging streets.

KCBS observed the area and found unsafe scenarios, like trucks rolling through stop signs and containers balancing across others like a game of Jenga.

"The kids can't play football in the street anymore," one resident said.

"Someone is going to get hurt, especially the kids," another added. "Can't ride their bikes, can't skate, pedestrians can't walk, the dust — they're tearing our properties up."

As Valerie Contreras from the Wilmington Neighborhood Council explains, more needs to be done to fix this horrid situation.

"The trucks should not be going through the residential street, and we need to put a stop to that by getting a truck route," she noted.

"Also, there are too many trucks coming to Wilmington, meaning there are too many storage yards and facilities. And we need to make sure that it is regulated."

The accident has also prompted a response from the LAPD, who are paying closer attention to traffic near the port.

Meanwhile, cargo ships bide their time at sea, waiting to get into the troublesome port.

