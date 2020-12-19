Should You Be Wearing the Type of Face Mask Tom Cruise Has Apparently Been Seen Wearing?

Tom Cruise may be legitimately concerned about COVID-19 protocol on the set, but he may want to reconsider the mask he is wearing while there. It appears the valved mask he's been wearing on the London set of "Mission Impossible 7" is not recommended by the CDC.

Experts say that while those masks like these offer great protection to the person wearing them by filtering air coming in, they do little to nothing to protect those around them, because the valve doesn’t filter the exhaled breaths going out.

“This type of mask may not prevent you from spreading COVID-19 to others,” the CDC says. “The hole in the material may allow your respiratory droplets to escape and reach others.”

