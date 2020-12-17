How to Best Confront Someone Not Wearing a Mask Without Losing Your Cool

Don’t follow Tom Cruise’s temper tantrum, even if you see someone violating COVID-19 protocol—that’s advice straight from Mr. Manners himself.

Etiquette expert Thomas Farley says swearing isn’t the way to go, especially if your name is “Tom Cruise,” whose every step is open to public scrutiny.

“What Tom Cruise did was aggressive,” Farley said, who suggested to instead ask the person in question to have a private word about their behavior.

We've seen all those the angry confrontations when anti-maskers go about their business as if the pandemic is a fairy tale.

And while Tom Cruise may have been legitimately livid that protocol wasn’t being followed on the set of “Missing Impossible 7,” Farley said to think twice before you go nuts.

“If it's mask-wearing you're concerned about, carry extras,” he said. “Rather than belittling them in front of friends, family and colleagues."

RELATED STORIES

Man Who Refuses to Wear a Mask at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Gets Into Dispute With New York Cop

People’s ‘Sexiest Doctor’ Under Fire for Pics From Maskless Miami Party

Maskless Trump Supporter Charged With Assault After Exhaling on Women Concerned About Coronavirus