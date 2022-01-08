Sinead O’Conner had shared with her social media followers that her son, Shane O’Conner, had died.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

She later shared a tweet with a video of Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride” song and said, “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Before sharing that Shane died, Sinead’s earlier tweets stated that she was looking for the 17-year-old, and that he’d gone missing from a hospital while on suicide watch.

“This is a message for my son, Shane,” she wrote. “Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety.”

“Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself.”

She then said that Shane was in the care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital in Ireland. He was supposed to be on 24/7 care, and a week before going missing, he made two suicide attempts.

“Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised [sp] young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” she stated before saying that they weren’t taking responsibility for Shane and threatening to sue.

Sinead later updated followers and said she had yet to “receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives.”

Police later confirmed that they recovered Shane’s body, according to the New York Post.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” they said in a statement.

Shane’s father is Donal Lunny, a well-known Irish folk musician, and producer, according to the New York Post. He and Sinead split shortly after Shane was born.

Sinead O’Conner has been married four times and has four children.

