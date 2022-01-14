A ‘single’ page from a 1984 Spider-Man Marvel comic book has sold at auction for a staggering $3.36 million, and has made auction history as the most valuable comic-book art ever sold at auction, according to the Dallas-based auction House, Heritage Auctions.

The page design, created by Mike Zeck and featured on page 25 of "Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars No. 8”, is reportedly the first appearance of Spider-Man in a black suit. The suit would later lead to the arrival of character, ‘Venom,’ the Associated Press reported.

“This is where Peter Parker actually got his spiffy new black costume. But, it’s a costume with a secret! Because it very soon turns out to be alive and have its own agenda. This is the origin of the character Venom!,” Heritage Auctions wrote. “The costume first appeared months earlier when characters from this series returned to the Earth. But there was no explanation for Spidey's new duds. Until this page seven months later!," Heritage Auctions wrote in its description of the comic art on its website.

The bidding started at $330,000 before it reached its final bid of $3.36 million.

In another exciting turn of events, Heritage Auctions said in a press release that page 24 from the same book sold moments before for $288,000.

"That's $3,648,000 total. For two pages of art from one 1980s comic book," the auction house said.



"We could not be happier, especially for our consignor, who bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured these pages ever since," says Joe Mannarino, Heritage Auctions' New York director of Comics & Comic Art. "Today's results prove what we've long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas."

The sellers or the buyers were not identified.

