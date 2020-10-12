Sleeping Texas Man Fatally Shot Allegedly by His Sister's 13-Year-Old Boyfriend

Two 13-year-olds are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old San Antonio man last Wednesday morning, according to reports. The identities of the teenagers are being withheld, but investigators have disclosed that the two suspects are the victim's younger sister and her boyfriend, KSAT12 reported.

Rene Ray Rodriguez Jr. was sleeping in his home just before 7 a.m. on Lasses Boulevard near South New Braunfels Avenue and Southeast Military Drive when the boy allegedly walked into his bedroom and shot him, police confirmed. Police said there was no forced entry and the boy allegedly fled the scene.

The boyfriend was allegedly last seen running or walking away from the home with the victim's sister, according to the outlet.

The victim's mother, Michelle Rodriguez, who was asleep at the time, called police, who later had brought in two people for questioning on Wednesday, KTSA reported. By Thursday, police announced they made charges against the teenage suspects, the report said.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Rodriguez told KTSA News. “My son had no enemies. My son was a great kid."

