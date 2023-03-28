Sloth Bites Michigan Teen Inside a Pet Store
Sloths move about six feet per minute but even these lethargic creatures can scratch or bite when cornered or confused, and that is something one Michigan teen found out first-hand.
Amaranna Ramon, 15, has been fascinated by sloths since she was in the fourth grade.
During a recent visit to a pet store near her Michigan home, she posed for a photo with a sloth, and then the unthinkable occurred.
"We were trying to take the picture and it bit me,” she told Inside Edition. "It was a quick bite and it held on for a second. There was blood dripping down my arm."
"Sloths can be cute and cuddly, but they do not like to be touched,” she added.
Ramon showed Inside Edition her scar from the sloth bite and it turns out she is not alone as some folks who have played with the animals have posted about their experiences getting bit on social media.
Ramon says despite what happened, she still loves the animal but doesn’t want an experience like that again.
The owner of the pet store claims the teen didn't follow instructions and got too close to the sloth, who he says mistook her arm for an apple.
