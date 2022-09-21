Small Alaska Communities Plagued by Power Outages and Severe Destruction After Typhoon Merbok

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:22 AM PDT, September 21, 2022

In addition to Hooper Bay, other communities hit by the storm include Golovin, Nome, Shaktoolik, Unalakleet, Newtok and Kotlik.

Locals in Hooper Bay, Alaska, and surrounding areas are dealing with the aftermath of one of the worst storms the region has ever seen. It was caused by Typhoon Merbok over the weekend, according to USA Today. 

Authorities are currently assessing the destruction to determine the need for items like food and water. 

“Today, the Red Cross designated the storm event in Western Alaska a Level 4 disaster, which allows the Red Cross to fundraise directly for the recovery effort,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote on Twitter.

“About 50 Red Cross team members from all over the country are now on the ground deploying to the affected areas.”

Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration and said authorities are moving quickly to provide relief for those affected. 

“From Scammon Bay to Hooper Bay, neighbors helping neighbors, and response teams working with all to repair, rebuild and prepare for the approaching winter,” Dunleavy tweeted. “We will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible.”

Residents are dealing with substantial damage to homes, roads, and various structures around the community. They are also experiencing power outages.

So far, no one has been reported injured or killed. 

The small western community is home to about 21,000 residents. The entire 1000-mile stretch of the coastline was affected by the storm

In addition to Hooper Bay, other communities hit include Golovin, Nome, Shaktoolik, Unalakleet, Newtok and Kotlik.

As the floodwaters continue to recede, more and more damage is being revealed. 

Related Stories

Alaska Teen Fatally Shoots 3 Siblings and Himself
Bear Kills Army Soldier in Alaska
Tsunami Advisory Issued for US West Coast and Alaska Following Underwater Volcanic Eruption
3 Boaters Stranded on Shore in Alaska Are Rescued When Coast Guard Spots Them

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car
Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car
1

Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car

Crime
Thieves Burglarize Nashville Bachelorette Parties' Rentals While They're Out Celebrating
Thieves Burglarize Nashville Bachelorette Parties' Rentals While They're Out Celebrating
2

Thieves Burglarize Nashville Bachelorette Parties' Rentals While They're Out Celebrating

Crime
An Apartment Explosion in Chicago Left 8 Injured, 3 of Which Are in Critical Condition
An Apartment Explosion in Chicago Left 8 Injured, 3 of Which Are in Critical Condition
3

An Apartment Explosion in Chicago Left 8 Injured, 3 of Which Are in Critical Condition

Human Interest
Aunt Charged With Attempted Murder After Cops Say She Pushed Nephew, 3, Into Water Off Chicago Pier: Reports
Aunt Charged With Attempted Murder After Cops Say She Pushed Nephew, 3, Into Water Off Chicago Pier: Reports
4

Aunt Charged With Attempted Murder After Cops Say She Pushed Nephew, 3, Into Water Off Chicago Pier: Reports

Crime
As Inflation Soars, More Americans Racking Up Credit Card Debt
As Inflation Soars, More Americans Racking Up Credit Card Debt
5

As Inflation Soars, More Americans Racking Up Credit Card Debt

News