Locals in Hooper Bay, Alaska, and surrounding areas are dealing with the aftermath of one of the worst storms the region has ever seen. It was caused by Typhoon Merbok over the weekend, according to USA Today.

Authorities are currently assessing the destruction to determine the need for items like food and water.

“Today, the Red Cross designated the storm event in Western Alaska a Level 4 disaster, which allows the Red Cross to fundraise directly for the recovery effort,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote on Twitter.

“About 50 Red Cross team members from all over the country are now on the ground deploying to the affected areas.”

Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration and said authorities are moving quickly to provide relief for those affected.

“From Scammon Bay to Hooper Bay, neighbors helping neighbors, and response teams working with all to repair, rebuild and prepare for the approaching winter,” Dunleavy tweeted. “We will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible.”

Residents are dealing with substantial damage to homes, roads, and various structures around the community. They are also experiencing power outages.

So far, no one has been reported injured or killed.

The small western community is home to about 21,000 residents. The entire 1000-mile stretch of the coastline was affected by the storm.

In addition to Hooper Bay, other communities hit include Golovin, Nome, Shaktoolik, Unalakleet, Newtok and Kotlik.

As the floodwaters continue to recede, more and more damage is being revealed.

