A heartbroken community gathered Monday night to mourn 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, a young cheerleader from Florida who was reported missing last weekend, and later discovered murdered. Hundreds of residents of St. Johns County came together, many wearing her favorite color, aqua, in her honor at the local community center.

“I loved Tristyn so much. She’s always been there for me. She’s been one of my closest friends,” Addison Strumlauf, who is on Tristyn’s cheer squad, told WJXT.

Tristyn had been on two different cheer squads, and recently won a competition with the Infinity Allstars, which also had a vigil at their gym in her honor.

Her body was discovered Sunday in a remote wooded area by someone living in the area, and a boy from her school was arrested for her murder, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“The community helped us solve this case,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick told reporters in a statement. “We saw moms and families yesterday walking the woodline in clothes like church clothes yesterday. This is how passionate they are about solving the case.”

14-year-old Aiden Fucci, who is Tristyn’s schoolmate at Patriot Oaks Academy, has since been arrested in connection with her killing and charged with second-degree murder. Aiden was in the eighth grade, while Tristyn was in the seventh.

“The school is grieving. This community is grieving. Tristyn is not coming back,’ Hardwick said. “They loved her in school. We have a person charged with her murder.”

The pair grew up in the same neighborhood, but authorities have not yet clarified what their relationship was. “I really don’t care what he did in the school system, whether sports or whether it be music,” Hardwick said.

Aiden posted a selfie in the back of the squad car while holding up a peace sign on Snapchat, with a caption reading, “Hey guys has inybody [anybody] seen Tristyn lately," the New York Post reported.

Aiden appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning over Zoom for a detention hearing, where Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger ordered he will be held in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice for the next 21 days. It has not been decided whether he will be tried as an adult.

His parents also appeared in the Zoom call.

His lawyer Anwar Snober has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

