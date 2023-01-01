Snowmy Kramer the 40-Foot-Tall Snowman Greets Winter Visitors to This Wisconsin Town

First Published: 6:02 AM PST, January 1, 2023

If you’ve never heard of Minoqua, Wisconsin, before, seeing Snowmy might make you want to get to know the place a little better.

It would feel like a warm welcome if only it wasn’t so cold.

The town of Minocqua, Wisconsin, built a 40-foot-tall snowman to greet incoming visitors. It’s a community effort to put Snowmy together and involves heavy equipment and a lot of planning.

Affectionately named Snowmy Kromer, it is named after Stormy Kromer, a hat company in Michigan, which made a size 94 hat for the snowman.

Snowmy hasn’t been seen since 2019 and is only made possible by massive amounts of snow.

“Obviously we rely on mother nature for that and she has outdone herself this year,” Krystal Westfahl, executive director of the Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau, told reporters. "He gets filled up with a backhoe and a bunch of guys coming out to, I like to call it stomping the grapes. They push all the snow down around the edges."

“It’s great for tourism. People love to come and see him,” Westfahl said.

