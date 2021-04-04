According to the CDC, 3 million people are being vaccinated every day in the United States. Some are even getting the shot in the comfort of their own living room.

The day starts early for nurses in Glendale, California, who are administering the vaccine to seniors, 65 and older, who are homebound and don’t have transportation. The program is among one of the first in the nation of its kind.

Many of the homebound patients have been inside for a year, so having the vaccine delivered to them at home has been a godsend.

Gary Brooks, 80, lost his son to COVID-19 and has been waiting months to be vaccinated. He hasn’t left his house in over nine months.

“I feel like I might be able to go out in a few weeks or so,” Brooks said.

Ellen D’Angelo, who is 85 and recovering from a hip replacement surgery, also received the shot at home.

“This is how we end COVID. This is how we end the spread. This is how we get people back with their families,” Glendale Memorial Hospital President Jill Welton said.

It’s estimated that roughly 20% of the U.S. population are now fully vaccinated.

