Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc

Just days after an exposé on Playboy founder Hugh Hefner hit the airwaves, a group of former Playboy employees are coming forward to denounce the allegations.

At least 100 people have signed a petition slamming the 10-part A&E documentary “Secrets of Playboy," which claims drug use and sexual assaults took place inside the legendary empire.

Candace Jordan was a cover girl who lived at the Playboy mansion in Chicago.

“In the 50 years I've been involved, I've never seen anything remotely similar to the allegations that are now being levied against him. I lived at the mansion when he lived there in the seventies. I went to the parties. I never saw any drug use. I was never offered any drugs. I never saw anybody doing drugs,” Jordan said.

Former bunny Robin Le Mersuier was very direct when asked about drug use at the mansion, denying allegations that quaaludes were ever handed out to her.

Former bunny Joy Jamieson hung out with Hefner in Chicago and Los Angeles.

“There was never a moment where I ever felt like he was pushing himself on a girl,” Jamieson said.

Diana Peterson was also a playmate and believes the allegations are casting a false shadow on the sorority of women who worked for Playboy.

“I think there's bad behavior almost anywhere there could be. But to connect it with Playboy specifically or blame it on one man is laughable,” Peterson said.

“I'm not saying it didn't,” Jamieson continued. “I just — not in my reality. Not in all of my thousands of bunny sisters did I ever witness something like that."

The current owners of Playboy say they support the women in the documentary and that the current brand is no longer associated with the Hefner family.

