Some Restaurants Are Hiking Prices for New Year’s Eve

People going out for New Year’s might have to get ready to pay up as restaurants are hiking prices for the holiday.

New Year’s Eve is the biggest night of the year for restaurants and many of them are beefing up prices by almost 300%.

Applebee’s in Times Square in New York City will cost between $650 to $1,000 per person on New Year’s Eve. Included in the price tag is a front seat to one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the world: the Times Square Ball Drop.

Zane Tankel owns two Applebee’s locations in Times Square, which is expected to draw one million revelers. The owner says the restaurant will be serving top sirloin steaks, salmon, chicken, and plates that are not on an ordinary Applebee’s menu.

The Olive Garden a few blocks away is also hiking prices. Dinner and a champagne toast will cost $450 per person.

Data shows that 35 percent of Americans plan to go out for New Year’s Eve. 21 percent say they plan on a quiet evening at home.