There has been an increase in crimes in which thieves target delivery trucks and steal everything inside.

In one incident, footage shows the moment a FedEx truck was targeted by bandits. The driver says he was surrounded by an organized band of cars that blocked the intersection in Memphis.

The bandits forced open the rear doors and stole packages destined for American households.

The growing trend in these robberies is coming just as the holiday season is arriving with millions of packages coming in and out of the United States.

In Atlanta, an Amazon truck was recorded getting robbed. The driver watched helplessly from outside of the truck. In a statement, Amazon said, “We’re glad the driver is okay and that she prioritized her safety during this terrifying incident.”

In Maryland, a UPS driver watched as someone jumped into her truck and drove off.

Middle Tennessee State University criminal justice professor Ben Stickle says delivery vans make tempting targets.

“It’s almost like a bank on wheels. Taking things out of a delivery vehicle, or in fact taking the entire vehicle, that does seem to indicate that thieves are becoming a little more calculated, a little more purposeful,” Stickle says. “That does present a very concerning trend for the future that needs to be addressed.”