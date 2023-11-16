Some Thieves Are Targeting FedEx, UPS and Amazon Trucks

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:07 AM PST, November 16, 2023

The growing trend in these robberies is coming just as the holiday season is arriving with millions of packages coming in and out of the United States.

There has been an increase in crimes in which thieves target delivery trucks and steal everything inside.

In one incident, footage shows the moment a FedEx truck was targeted by bandits. The driver says he was surrounded by an organized band of cars that blocked the intersection in Memphis.

The bandits forced open the rear doors and stole packages destined for American households.

The growing trend in these robberies is coming just as the holiday season is arriving with millions of packages coming in and out of the United States.

In Atlanta, an Amazon truck was recorded getting robbed. The driver watched helplessly from outside of the truck. In a statement, Amazon said, “We’re glad the driver is okay and that she prioritized her safety during this terrifying incident.”

In Maryland, a UPS driver watched as someone jumped into her truck and drove off.

Middle Tennessee State University criminal justice professor Ben Stickle says delivery vans make tempting targets.

“It’s almost like a bank on wheels. Taking things out of a delivery vehicle, or in fact taking the entire vehicle, that does seem to indicate that thieves are becoming a little more calculated, a little more purposeful,” Stickle says. “That does present a very concerning trend for the future that needs to be addressed.”

Related Stories

Woman Files Lawsuit After Police Break Into Wrong Apartment
Former Senator Martha McSally Speaks Out After Suffering Assault
Will Smash-and-Grab Thieves Steal Items From Bait Car?
Thieves Grabs Louis Viutton Bags From Texas Small Business Store in SecondsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

1

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Survivor Transfers to New College After Coming Face-to-Face With Killer
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Survivor Transfers to New College After Coming Face-to-Face With Killer
2

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Survivor Transfers to New College After Coming Face-to-Face With Killer

Crime
Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
3

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series

Crime
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
4

‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview

News
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
5

How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'

INSIDE EDITION InDepth