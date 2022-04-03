During the COVID-19 pandemic, American workers quit their jobs in record numbers to find better pay, hours and flexibility. But new survey data says some of them wish they'd stayed put.



Of 2,000 workers surveyed, about one in five regrets leaving their old job, and one-third are already searching for a new one, according to a Harris Poll survey for USA TODAY.



Madelyn Machado, 32, was a recruiter at Microsoft, but left to work for Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Her salary went from $135,000 to $185,000. But the new gig wasn't what she expected.

“The impact was a lot less than I had at Microsoft, so I did feel like I was a little bait and switched there. I also was told I was going to be a lead, and when I got there, I was not a lead,” Machado said.



After five months, she was so unhappy that she quit.



“I went back with my tail tucked between my legs and was like, ‘Please can I come back?’" Machado said.

But she says Microsoft turned her down.

Inside Edition spoke to “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran about how to make sure the job you're leaving for is better than the one you already have.



“The control is in the hands of the worker, and it's been ripped from the hands of the employer. When you go in for a job interview, you're the one doing the interview,” Corcoran said.



That means, you should be the one asking the tough questions. And don't make any decisions over Zoom. You can also ask to shadow another employee for a day.

As for Machado, she ended up at LinkedIn in a role she says she loves.

“If there is that regret in an individual, it's a great job market. There's two jobs for every one person, so they could just hop on to the next job,” Corcoran said.

