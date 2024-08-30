Sonogram Picture Lost in Destroyed House in New York Found 35 Miles Away Connecticut

Heavy flooding destroyed single mother Randi Marcucio's home.

Heavy rain and flooding forced Randi Marcucio to leave her house in Oxford, Connecticut, as storms pummeled the Northeast two weeks ago.

Marcucio was making dinner for her 3-year-old son, Riley, who was not home at the time of the storm. 

As the weather worsened, the single mother knew she needed to leave. It was the last time she saw her house standing.

Marcucio lost her home and nearly everything inside. All she could recover was Riley's teddy bear and her parents' wedding album.

However, 35 miles away in Westport, Connecticut, Nancy Lewis was on a walk on Campo Beach when she found something in the water.

"I see something in the water or right at the water's edge and it looks like a photograph and I'm like, 'Wow what's this,'" Lewis tells Inside Edition. "We retrieve it, I have it in my hand, I see it's a sonogram."

Marcucio's name was found on the front of the sonogram images.

A Google search revealed Marcucio to be the homeowner whose house had been swept away.

"Everything I've struggled for and worked really hard for over these past several years is just all gone," Marcucio tells Inside Edition. "Just all gone, just like that."

The sonogram images of Riley traveled from Marcucio's home down the Housatonic River to Campo Beach.

Marcucio thanked Lewis on the beach Friday for finding and returning the sonogram images.

"Just as a mom myself, was thinking that this is a special memento, but then hearing the story of her losing her home and everything made it even that more meaningful," Lewis says.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Marcucio and her son.

