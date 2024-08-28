Grieving Parents of Teen Killed in 100 MPH Car Crash Want Alleged Speeding Driver's Mother Charged

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:55 PM PDT, August 28, 2024

Thad Varney and Anne MacKrell say that like the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, the mother should be held responsible for her child's actions.

The heartbroken parents of a Michigan teenager killed in a recent car crash tell Inside Edition they also want to see the speeding driver's mother charged.

Flynn MacKrell, 18, lost his life while riding in the passenger seat of a 17-year-old friend's car last year in a suburb just outside Detroit. Police claim that the car was traveling at a speed of over 100 mph when it crashed, in a zone where the speed limit was 25 mph.

"It sort of flipped over and then it struck a very, very old, very large tree," Flynn's father Thad Mackrell tells Les Trent.

The driver is charged with second-degree murder and has entered a plea of not guilty to that charge, but Mackrell and Flynn's mother Anne Vanker say the driver's mother should also be charged for her alleged role in the crash.

According to the grieving parents, the driver's mom knew her son had a long history of speeding but continued to let him drive.

An investigator's report says the driver's mother sent texts which show that she knew her son had been driving at a speed of 123 mph at some point.

Those report also alleges the driver once reached a speed of 155 mph in the vehicle.

"The point is as it escalated and as it continued, and as the speeds reached 150 mph, she didn't take the car away," MacKrell says.

Varney and MacKrell say that like the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, the mother should be held responsible for her child's actions. 

"I'd like to see her in prison," Vanker says.

The driver and his mother did not respond to a request for comment.

