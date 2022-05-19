After a drug bust in South Carolina, 34 people are facing charges, according to the press release from the South Carolina attorney general.

Those involved are allegedly in a drug ring associated with Mexican cartels, state officials said.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the owners of the Los Primos restaurant located in Greenville, South Carolina, allegedly ran and facilitated most of the drug trafficking.

Many of the drugs were allegedly trafficked out of the restaurant, and also out of taco trucks owned by the restaurant, officials said.

The statement on the investigation revealed alleged connections to Mexican drug trafficking cartels operating in South Carolina and Georgia.

According to the release, the investigation in total from both locations seized large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine — including some mixed with fentanyl, marijuana, xanax, multiple firearms, and $63,000.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in the statement, “This was a very large scale organized drug operation that allegedly was trafficking kilograms of drugs every week into Greenville County,”

“The hard work and dedication of the Greenville Drug Enforcement Unit, SLED, and the South Carolina State Grand Jury has significantly decreased the availability of drugs in the Greenville Community and arrested some of its worst drug dealers.”

