South Carolina Woman's Pregnant Belly Turns Out to Be Rubber Replica Hiding 1,500 Grams of Cocaine, Cops Say

Crime
Cemeka Mitchem, 41, was allegedly arrested with cocaine hidden inside a rubber pregnancy belly.
Cemeka Mitchem, 41, was allegedly arrested with cocaine hidden inside a rubber pregnancy belly.Handout
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 3:09 PM PDT, May 15, 2023

After Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem allegedly gave police conflicting information about Mitchem's due date, Mitchem tried running away, police said. “Very quickly, drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach,” cops said.

A woman who appeared to be pregnant and her alleged accomplice were arrested in South Carolina when it turned out she had been carrying more than 1,500 grams of cocaine in a rubber pregnancy belly, police said.

Anthony Miller, 60, and Cemeka Mitchem, 41, were pulled over last month in a traffic stop along an interstate highway, authorities said in a statement.

“The first red flag,” authorities said, was when Miller and Mitchem gave them conflicting information about Mitchem’s due date.

Eventually, as Mitchem noticed the deputies’ suspicion, she attempted to run away, according to authorities. “Very quickly, drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach,” cops said.

Authorities said they eventually confiscated more than 1,500 grams of cocaine from the traffic stop.

Both Miller and Mitchem now face charges of drug trafficking. They were denied bail and remain jailed. 

Mitchem's attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment. Court records do not list an attorney for Miller. 

Related Stories

Teen With Slingshot Saves Younger Sister From Kidnapping Attempt: Cops
Texas Mom Allegedly Ties Son to Car, Drags Him Down Road: Cops
Kidnappers of Cleveland EMT ‘Tried to Burn Her Alive,’ Family Says
$103 Million Worth of Cocaine in Homemade Submarine Seized by Colombian NavyCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mysterious Metallic Object That Crashed Into New Jersey Home Was a Meteorite
Mysterious Metallic Object That Crashed Into New Jersey Home Was a Meteorite
1

Mysterious Metallic Object That Crashed Into New Jersey Home Was a Meteorite

Offbeat
Annie McCarrick Case: Cops Reportedly Eye 2 Brothers in 1993 Killing of American in Ireland
Annie McCarrick Case: Cops Reportedly Eye 2 Brothers in 1993 Killing of American in Ireland
2

Annie McCarrick Case: Cops Reportedly Eye 2 Brothers in 1993 Killing of American in Ireland

Crime
California Podcast Host Fights Off Burglar Who Stole $25K in Equipment
California Podcast Host Fights Off Burglar Who Stole $25K in Equipment
3

California Podcast Host Fights Off Burglar Who Stole $25K in Equipment

Crime
Lori Vallow Guilty: Doomsday Mom Shows No Emotion as She's Convicted of Murdering Her Two Children
Lori Vallow Guilty: Doomsday Mom Shows No Emotion as She's Convicted of Murdering Her Two Children
4

Lori Vallow Guilty: Doomsday Mom Shows No Emotion as She's Convicted of Murdering Her Two Children

Crime
Massachusetts Mom Lindsay Clancy Is Permanently Paralyzed Following Postpartum Suicide Attempt: Attorney
Massachusetts Mom Lindsay Clancy Is Permanently Paralyzed Following Postpartum Suicide Attempt: Attorney
5

Massachusetts Mom Lindsay Clancy Is Permanently Paralyzed Following Postpartum Suicide Attempt: Attorney

Crime