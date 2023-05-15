South Carolina Woman's Pregnant Belly Turns Out to Be Rubber Replica Hiding 1,500 Grams of Cocaine, Cops Say
After Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem allegedly gave police conflicting information about Mitchem's due date, Mitchem tried running away, police said. “Very quickly, drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach,” cops said.
A woman who appeared to be pregnant and her alleged accomplice were arrested in South Carolina when it turned out she had been carrying more than 1,500 grams of cocaine in a rubber pregnancy belly, police said.
Anthony Miller, 60, and Cemeka Mitchem, 41, were pulled over last month in a traffic stop along an interstate highway, authorities said in a statement.
“The first red flag,” authorities said, was when Miller and Mitchem gave them conflicting information about Mitchem’s due date.
Eventually, as Mitchem noticed the deputies’ suspicion, she attempted to run away, according to authorities. “Very quickly, drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach,” cops said.
Authorities said they eventually confiscated more than 1,500 grams of cocaine from the traffic stop.
Both Miller and Mitchem now face charges of drug trafficking. They were denied bail and remain jailed.
Mitchem's attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment. Court records do not list an attorney for Miller.
