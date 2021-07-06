A New Jersey man was arrested after being accused of harassing his Black neighbors.

Edward Cagney Mathews hurled racial and derogatory slurs at his neighbors, leading to a police presence at his home.

Protesters gathered outside of the 45-year-old's home in Mount Laurel, calling for his arrest.

According to CBS 3 Philly, several claimed that this was not the first time Mathews had engaged with his neighbors of color in aggressive ways, including usage of a BB gun and smearing dog feces on their windows.

The South Jersey resident was originally issued a summons and was allowed to come back home, but after a video of his racism-fueled rant was posted online, charges were added, leading to the decision to arrest Mathews.

Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina said, “I totally understand why the protestors were here today. They had seen videos that weren’t available to us on Friday night that were even worse,” according to the local CBS affiliate.

