A 600-mile wide-space hurricane was captured hovering over Earth for the first time ever. Yes, they exist but they are completely harmless, according to researchers from the University of Reading and Shandong University in China.

“Until now, it was uncertain that space plasma hurricanes even existed, so to prove this with such a striking observation is incredible,” said Mike Lockwood, space scientist at the University of Reading.

Scientists say that space hurricanes could be more common than we think in the solar system.

This specific hurricane took place in August 2014 but satellite images only recently recovered the image.

The hurricane lasted almost eight hours, the researchers observed.

There is no rainfall in space hurricanes but satellites could be affected and briefly affect high-frequency radio communications and satellite navigation.

There is still abundant information to be collected from outer space but this is considered a major breakthrough.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Who Survived Childhood Cancer Will Be on the 1st All-Civilian SpaceX Mission

12-Foot Skeleton Becomes Christmas Prop for Families That Can't Find Space to Store It After Halloween

12-Year-Old on Track to Attend College in the Fall, Hopes to Study Aerospace Engineering