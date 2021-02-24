Woman Who Survived Childhood Cancer Will Be on the 1st All-Civilian SpaceX Mission

Hailey Arceneaux is about to experience something out of this world. The 29-year-old will be aboard the first ever all-civilian SpaceX mission. The flight will be controlled solely from the ground.

Arceneaux’s story is inspiring. At 10 years old, she was diagnosed with leg cancer and underwent treatment and rehabilitation at St. Jude’s Children's Hospital in Memphis. Today, she works as a physician assistant at that same hospital.

The mission, organized by billionaire Jared Issacson, is called Inspiration 4, named after the four civilians taking flight. Isaacson will serve as commander on the mission.

“I might get some butterflies walking into the spacecraft on launch day. But as of now, I’m just so excited. I don’t have any room to be scared,” Arceneaux told Inside Edition.

