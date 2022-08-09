Spelunking Group Discovers Abby, A Dog Who Had Been Missing for Over 2 Months

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:28 AM PDT, August 9, 2022

After going missing on June 9, Abby was reunited with her owner.

Abby, a senior dog that had been lost for almost two months, was discovered and saved on Aug. 6 by a spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri, according to Fox 2.

The cave explorers were deep inside the Tom Moore Cave system when they discovered the pup, the outlet reported.

Fox 2 wrote that it was unclear how long Abby had been in the cave and how she managed to survive.

According to the outlet, the cave is approximately 24.5 miles long and there is some running water, as well as fish and crustaceans. But, it was in total darkness where the group had found Abby.

Trained cave rescuer Rick Haley was on the scene and oversaw getting the diver's equipment through the sump.

Haley and Gerry Keene were able to get Abby through the two-foot opening and around a 500-foot long vertical climb to get the dog out of the cave, Fox 2 reported.

Biehle Assistant Fire Chief Robert Cahoon helped find Abby’s owner by going door-to-door in the area.

Eventually, the owner was found. After the reunion, the owner told rescuers that they had not seen Abby since June 9, and thought she was gone.

