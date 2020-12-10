Spend a Night in New York City’s Most Iconic Toy Store for Just $25

Thanks to Airbnb, you can live out your childhood fantasies of spending a night in a toy store, as New York City’s iconic FAO Schwarz is offering customers a chance to sleep in the legendary establishment.

The legendary giant dance piano from the Tom Hanks classic “Big” is also included in the deal.

The rare opportunity to sleep inside the store will happen on Dec. 21. One New York City family of four will be treated to festive accommodations, events and the ability to explore the entire 20,000-square-foot Midtown store. The experience gives the lucky family the chance to build a plush toy at the on-site Build-a-Bear Workshop, as well as a remote-controlled car that can be raced through the store, shopping credit to spend on a holiday shopping spree, a perfect view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, as well as dinner and breakfast.

The window to try booking the experience for $25 opens next week. The first ones to book will be granted the slot.

RELATED STORIES

Tips for Choosing and Setting up the Right Christmas Tree

12-Foot Skeleton Becomes Christmas Prop for Families That Can't Find Space to Store It After Halloween

How to View the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree This Year