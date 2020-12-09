Tips for Choosing and Setting up the Right Christmas Tree

As people look to rekindle the joy of the holiday season in a year where many aren’t able to spend Christmas with family, Christmas tree sales are surging. With so many options, what’s the best way to pick out a Christmas tree?

Inside Edition reporter Allison Hall went Christmas tree shopping with the experts at Hicks’ Nurseries in Westbury, New York.

Balsams are soft and full with dark green needles and cost about $10 per foot.

“When you get it into the house and get it to room temperature — great aromatic odor to the whole house,” the expert said.

Fraser firs tend to have stiffer branches, which is ideal for heavy decorations.

It’s also recommended to check the tree for any dry branches. You can also pick up the tree to see how heavy it is. A lighter tree may indicate that the tree has started to dry out.

When setting the tree up, location is important.

“Where you want it might not be the best place for a tree,” the expert said.

Don’t make the mistake of putting it in front of a window where the sun will dry it out. An anti-desiccant spray can also coat the tree so it stays moist for longer.

