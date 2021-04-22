St. Louis Hospital Celebrates 1st Day Without a COVID-19 Patient in Its ICU Since Start of the Pandemic

A St. Louis hospital has celebrated its first day without having a COVID-19 patient in the ICU since the coronavirus pandemic began. It announced the encouraging news on their Facebook page Wednesday.

"This milestone provides this dedicated team some much-needed relief and is a sign of hope that the vaccines and safety measures are working," Missouri Baptist Medical Center wrote. "Sometimes the smallest victories seem the greatest.

The photo of the team members holding up signs with inspirational messages, including “Better Days Ahead,” “A Covid Warrior Never Gives Up,” and a memorable quote by French poet Victor Hugo: “Even The Darkest Night Will End And The Sun Will Rise.”

Last month, the hospital set up a memorial to honor those lives who were lost to the virus with 271 white hearts set up on their lawn and more than 1,500 pinwheels representing those who survived the deadly virus, People reported.

Missouri Baptist Church Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Pam Bruder calls the memorial “a place to reflect.” Bruder told KSDK-News that she’s been a nurse for 26 years

“Being in health care this past year, I’ve never experienced a year like this," she said.

In December, Dr. Paolo Masett, an ICU physician, escorted their 1,000th COVID-19 patient out of the hospital as the staff cheered the person on, People reported.

As of Thursday, according to the CDC,135,791,031 people in the country have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84,245,776 have been fully vaccinated.

