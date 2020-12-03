Staten Island Bar Owner Danny Presti Arrested for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions, Cops Say After Sting

A New York bar owner was arrested after authorities say they found he was offering indoor bar service in violation of the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions. Danny Presti, the co-owner of Mac's Public House on Staten Island, was arrested on Tuesday after plainclothes police officers went into the business and ordered food and drinks, according to the sheriff's office.

The area that the tavern is in is currently a designated “orange zone,” because of growing COVID-19 infections. The business posted to Facebook showing officers giving tickets to people inside the bar, but it seems they want to fight back.

In another post on their Facebook, they wrote, "Share our story and urge other small businesses to join. We are here to help others fight back and join us. Together we can do what's right.”

The business has also been fined thousands of dollars as it continued to operate past the 10 p.m. curfew put in place by the state.

Police said Presti was not cooperative and has been charged with obstruction of governmental administration, among other charges.

Lou Gelormino, an attorney who represents the tavern in its battle against the state and city, was there during the bust and was also ticketed, according to CBS News.

CBS New York reported that the bar had declared itself an “autonomous zone.”

A sign by the business reads: ”We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State."

