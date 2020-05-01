Steven Curtis Chapman Hopes New Song Featuring Brad Paisley Will Bring People Comfort During the Pandemic

Grammy-awarded winning Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman has released an inspiring new song called "Together — We'll Get Thru This" in collaboration with music industry friends Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

"Everybody is saying are we going to get through this and how?" Chapman told Inside Edition about the inspiration behind the new tune. "The word is together. We are going to get through this together."

With the music industry at a standstill, like so many artists, Chapman said he had to postpone his concert tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he also hopes that these times will bring people closer together, and this his new song will offer some comfort.

The song is available for download today.

