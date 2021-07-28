Ember, the dog, had been sorely missed. The 8-month-old pup was on an adventure, but thanks to the police officers in Massachusetts, she’s back where she belongs.

Police say the Nissenbaum family reported their beloved pup missing, saying the Labrador retriever was tethered in the front yard and went missing in a short amount of time.

Two officers went door-to-door, asking neighbors if they had any idea where Ember was, and then they caught a break. A neighbor’s doorbell camera showed a vehicle allegedly belonging to the suspected dognappers.



Authorities say the suspects will be charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200 and conspiracy.

Ember, of course, had all faith that the Wellesley Police would get her home safely to mom and dad. Which, luckily, they did.



