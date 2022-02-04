Stormy Daniels Vows to Be at Michael Avenatti's Sentencing After He Is Convicted of Fraud in Book Advance Case

Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti has been found guilty of cheating her out of $300,000 from a book deal.

The jury returned the verdict after a turbulent second day of deliberations.

The 50-year-old attorney showed no emotion as the verdict was read. He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He now faces a maximum of 22 years in prison.

He was freed but he has been ordered to surrender to U.S. marshals on Monday.

“He's a wolf in sheep's clothing, no offense to wolves or sheep,” Daniels said.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, was not in court for the verdict, but spoke to Inside Edition about the case and its outcome from her home in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I'm very happy the jury made the right decision,” she said. “They looked at the facts. They put their personal feelings about who I am and what I do aside. Justice was served but we have a long way to go.

“Justice isn't money because I’ll never see it,” Daniels continued. “It is him being found guilty and the jury putting aside their preconceived notions about someone in the adult film industry and just looking at the facts.”

Avenatti represented Daniels in her headline making legal battles with President Trump.

In his own case, Avenatti represented himself and subjected Daniels to a five-hour cross examination. He used her career as an adult film star and her role in a reality show about ghosts to attack her credibility.

“I could have gone into that witness stand and licked the wall and muttered to myself and it wouldn't change the fact that the physical evidence points to the fact that he conspired to steal my money and forged my signature,” Daniels told Inside Edition. “It doesn't matter if I’m completely crazy or not.”

Daniels said she hopes to see Avenatti in court one more time, noting, “He can bet on me being there for the sentencing!”

Related Stories