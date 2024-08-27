As concerns grow across the country for the two American astronauts left stranded at the International Space Station, at least one person is reassuring the public that everything is fine.

Daryn Wilmore tells Inside Edition that there is no need for the public to worry about the deserted duo, whose planned eight-day sojourn has been extended to eight months after the Boeing rocket they hitched a ride on back in June experienced some mechanical problems.

"There is no imminent danger at all. I mean, they have plenty of food. They get to do flips as much as they want," Daryn tells Les Trent.

And how does Daryn know this? She is the 19-year-old daughter of Capt. Barry "Butch" Willmore, the man in charge of the mission.

The 61-year-old spaceman and his shipmate Sunita "Suni" Williams, 58, will now spend another six months floating 250 miles above the Earth before returning home, courtesy of Elon Musk, who agreed to use of of his Space X ships to help the government out of this precarious situation.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) made the decision to keep the pair at the space station after the Boeing spacecraft developed helium leaks and started to experience thruster issues. Officials said that since safety remains the primary focus of the space program, they would not risk the two returning home on a damaged craft.

Daryn says that despite all these issues, she and the family are keeping in daily contact with her father, and she is getting to experience the best part of his job for the next few months.

"He shows us Earth views. I particularly love seeing the sunset and the sunrise because it is just so beautiful," she says.

But not as much as she loves the man showing her those images, who she refers to as her "hero."

"My dad, he is truly an amazing man," Daryn says.