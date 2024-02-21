NASA needs your help.

The space agency is seeking volunteers to live on Mars, or in this case a Mars simulator, for one year. You will share a 1,700-square-foot mock module with three other people, and face the same challenges as astronauts on any space mission.

Namely, sparse resources, communications breakdowns and equipment failures.

Smokers need not apply. Neither should those who fear confined spaces.

The upcoming mission is the second of three being conducted by NASA to help them prepare for human travel to the Red Planet.

The experiments are called CHAPEA, for Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, and are conducted in a 3D-printed habitat at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The first mission is currently underway at the Texas facility.

NASA is accepting applications for its second session until April 2. The requirements to live on the fake planet are stringent.

Applicants must have experience in STEM studies (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and have master's degree in those area. Alternately, those with professional experience in those fields or at least two years of doctoral work in those areas are also eligible.

People with 1,000 hours of piloting experience will also be considered.

Life in the simulator contains many of the activities humans would perform on the real Mars. The current crew is raising vegetables, conducting simulated space walks and operating robotic equipment.

Those interested must also be: in good health, U.S. citizens or permanent residents, fluent in English and between the ages of 30 and 55.