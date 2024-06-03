Stress Trump Faces After Conviction Plus His Poor Health a 'Recipe for Disaster,' Former Trump Executive Says

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:34 PM PDT, June 3, 2024

Many are questioning the former president’s health.

Former president Donald Trump made his first public appearance over the weekend after being found guilty of all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial. He attended a UFC fight where he got cheers from supporters. However, many are questioning if the guilty verdict took a toll on his health.

“He is not a healthy guy to begin with. He doesn’t eat well. He doesn’t sleep well,” Jack O’Donnell, a former executive with the Trump Organization, tells Inside Edition. “When I saw him during the trial you could just see the stress. He's now a convicted felon, he's looking at the possibility of jail time. That stress combined with his really poor physical health, to me is a recipe for disaster.”

Fans cheered as the 77-year-old former president entered the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to attend UFC 302.

Trump’s entrance into the arena was featured in his first TikTok post.

Despite trying to ban the Chinese-owned app as president, Trump now has four million TikTok followers over one weekend.

In his first television interview since the historic guilty verdict, Trump told Fox News that the prospect of a prison sentence does not faze him.

“I'm ok with it. I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, 'Oh no, you don't want to do that the president.' I said, ‘You don't beg for anything,’” Trump said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there's a breaking point.”

Trump was also asked about the impact of the verdict on his wife Melania, who did not appear in court during any day of the trial.

“She’s fine but I think it’s very hard for her. She’s fine but she has to read all this crap,” Trump told Fox News.

Stormy Daniels has also spoken out and called on Melania to leave the former president in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“He's a convicted felon. That he's been proven to be an abuser he was convicted, found liable for assault, sleeping around, having an open marriage, not saying he did or didn't. We don't know, none of us know,” Daniels said.

None of the three other criminal cases against Trump have trial dates. In the next few weeks, the Supreme Court will make a decision that could determine whether the Washington, D.C. election interference trial will be scheduled before or after the November election.

Related Stories

Stormy Daniels Was ‘Emotional’ After Trump Verdict, Her Attorney Says
Angry Donald Trump Consoled by Son Eric After Jury Conviction
Missing Mom, Estranged Husband, Found Dead in Murder-Suicide: Cops
Donald Trump Calls Hush Money Trial ‘Rigged’ After Guilty VerdictCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime