Former president Donald Trump made his first public appearance over the weekend after being found guilty of all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial. He attended a UFC fight where he got cheers from supporters. However, many are questioning if the guilty verdict took a toll on his health.

“He is not a healthy guy to begin with. He doesn’t eat well. He doesn’t sleep well,” Jack O’Donnell, a former executive with the Trump Organization, tells Inside Edition. “When I saw him during the trial you could just see the stress. He's now a convicted felon, he's looking at the possibility of jail time. That stress combined with his really poor physical health, to me is a recipe for disaster.”

Fans cheered as the 77-year-old former president entered the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to attend UFC 302.

Trump’s entrance into the arena was featured in his first TikTok post.

Despite trying to ban the Chinese-owned app as president, Trump now has four million TikTok followers over one weekend.

In his first television interview since the historic guilty verdict, Trump told Fox News that the prospect of a prison sentence does not faze him.

“I'm ok with it. I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, 'Oh no, you don't want to do that the president.' I said, ‘You don't beg for anything,’” Trump said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there's a breaking point.”

Trump was also asked about the impact of the verdict on his wife Melania, who did not appear in court during any day of the trial.

“She’s fine but I think it’s very hard for her. She’s fine but she has to read all this crap,” Trump told Fox News.

Stormy Daniels has also spoken out and called on Melania to leave the former president in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“He's a convicted felon. That he's been proven to be an abuser he was convicted, found liable for assault, sleeping around, having an open marriage, not saying he did or didn't. We don't know, none of us know,” Daniels said.

None of the three other criminal cases against Trump have trial dates. In the next few weeks, the Supreme Court will make a decision that could determine whether the Washington, D.C. election interference trial will be scheduled before or after the November election.