Donald Trump, now a convicted felon, became the first president ever convicted of a crime after he was found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial. Stormy Daniels' attorney says the adult film star was emotional after the verdict.

“I spoke with her as soon as I learned the verdict and she was surprisingly somewhat emotional. I think it was more the realization of this saga being near the end or over,” Daniels’ attorney Clerk Brewster tells Inside Edition.

Trump, defiant in the face of his historic 34 felony convictions, slammed the judge, the Manhattan district attorney, and the entire New York legal system during a speech.

Trump’s wife Melania and son Barron were reportedly in the family’s penthouse apartment at Trump Tower when the verdict was read Thursday.

Michael Cohen made rounds on television celebrating the former president’s convictions.

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche also made several television appearances. He has come under fire for losing what some said was a weak case.

“We didn’t think we were going to get a fair shake in Manhattan, and we didn’t,” Blanche told "Today."

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz tells Inside Edition the defense could have done a better job, “but I don’t think they could have won the case. I don’t think anybody could’ve won this case.”

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11. Many are questioning whether the former president will be sent to jail.

“I will be blown away if they ask for jail time. This is an old man that’s 77 who has no contact with the criminal justice system whatsoever, who has committed a paper case, the lowest level felony that used to be a misdemeanor until this whole contraption turned it into a felony,” criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala says.

As a convicted felon, Trump has to meet with a probation officer prior to sentencing.

“The defense, if they filed an appeal, may seek to adjourn the sentencing and if they succeed in getting the sentencing date adjourned, they might also get the presentence investigation report adjourned,” Martin Horn, a professor at New York’s John Jay College and former head of the New York Probation Department, tells Inside Edition.

Many Trump supporters are convinced Trump’s convictions may help boost his chances of election. They say they raised $34 million in campaign contributions overnight.