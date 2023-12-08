There is a new crime wave happening as Christmas is approaching. Thieves are targeting Legos, one of the most popular toys for kids, in an action being called "Lego Larceny."

Some Lego sets are being stolen and resold online where they can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars if they are limited editions.

Las Vegas store Bricks and Minifigs opened last year and has already been hit four times by robbers seeking Lego sets.

Surveillance video shows a man reaching for Legos on the top shelf, where the most expensive ones are on display. In another video two men walked about the store and after a few minutes, made a run for it, each with an armful of Lego sets.

“They ran out with about, I would say $1800 worth of product, probably close to $2000,” Bricks and Minifigs store owner Edgar Garcia tells Inside Edition. One of the things that makes his store unique, but also a target, are the shelves of Star Wars Legos.

“This is where we have some of our most expensive Star Wars sets and the most collectible ones,” Garcia says. “Unfortunately it’s also where our latest thieves stole from.”

The store has elaborate finished Lego sets, including an iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign that consists of 7007 pieces.

Some major chains have had enough, with some Target stores locking up their Lego sets.