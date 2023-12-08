Woman Enters MRI Machine With Loaded Gun, Gets Shot in the Butt, According to US Food and Drug Administration
A Wisconsin woman was shot in the butt during MRI appointment.
For some reason, a Wisconsin woman took her loaded gun into a MRI scan, where the weapon promptly went off and shot her in the butt, according to a report filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The unidentified 57-year-old patient had been asked before the scan if she had any metal objects, the report said.
Her answer was no.
A MRI machine uses a powerful magnet and radio waves to produce internal images of a person's body.
The magnet, which is 200 times as powerful as a refrigerator magnet, is so strong that have reported chairs, ladders, walkers and other metal objects being sucked into the machines.
Earlier this year in Brazil, a man was killed after a gun he was carrying went off in a MRI exam room, shooting him in the stomach. In February a California nurse was seriously injured when she wheeled a gurney into a MRI suite, where she was crushed after the rolling bed was sucked into the machine and trapped her, according to local news reports.
A 6-year-old boy was killed in New York in 2001 when he was smashed in the head by an oxygen tank that was sucked across a room after accidentally being left in the examination area.
The Wisconsin gun incident happened this summer, but was recently made public by The Messenger website, which reviewed a report submitted to the FDA's Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience, a voluntary reporting site for accidents involving medical devices.
The woman sustained only a flesh wound when her gun went off, the report said, with the bullet passing through the fleshy part of one buttock.
