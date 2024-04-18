A woman who survived a shooting inside a Las Vegas law firm during a tense custody battle spoke out to Inside Edition about the horror that unfolded.

Attorney Lisa Rasmussen says she was inches away from fellow attorney Joe Houston when he opened fire, killing his former daughter-in-law Ashley Prince and her new husband, Dennis Prince, before turning the gun on himself.

“I just saw a barrel just next to me right to my right and a sleeve and I still wasn't connecting that was a barrel of a gun,” Rasmussen says. “Then Joe stood up and was pointing across the table with the gun and at that moment I realized that was happening. That’s a gun.”

Rasmussen says there was nothing she could do but run.

“It was terrifying,” she says.

Dennis, an attorney, was representing Ashley in a custody dispute with her ex-husband. Houston was representing his son, Ashley’s ex-husband.

An employee at the law office called 911 reporting the gunfire.

Ashley's parents and siblings have also spoken out.

The family claims Ashley’s ex-husband, Dylan Houston, had problems with alcohol and drug abuse and would send Ashley threatening text messages daily.

“Dylan texted Ashley, ‘Prepare for a future on your knees,’ and, ‘I’ll chisel you down to a weaker and worthless sack of bones,’” Ashley’s father, Paul Page, says

Dylan Houston’s family released a statement to Inside Edition saying, in part, they are “refraining from rebuttals and public accusations. Dylan is a dedicated father and is singularly committed to the welfare of his children.”

Joe Houston was suffering from stage four brain cancer and reportedly knew he was going to die.

Ashley’s sister has custody of her two children.