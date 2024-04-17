The Murder of Rachel Morin: Commercial Aired to Help Solve Killing of Runner While She Was Jogging

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:33 PM PDT, April 17, 2024

The family of Rachel Morin tells Inside Edition they hope the commercial will help bring her justice.

A commercial has been made in an attempt to solve the murder of a 37-year-old woman who was killed while on a jog. Her mother appears in the 30-second commercial and hopes it will help crack the case.

Patty Morin appears in the commercial tearfully asking for help in solving what happened to her daughter, Rachel Morin, who went missing last August while jogging. Rachel was found brutally murdered the next day.

“If he’s willing to kill a perfect stranger, he’s willing to kill anybody. If you know this person, turn him in,” police said.

The search for Rachel’s killer revealed they may have been a cross-country attacker.

Rachel’s body was found along a popular jogging trail in Maryland, but authorities have linked her murder to a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Police say a shirtless man captured in surveillance video attacked a young girl during the Los Angeles home invasion, which took place five months before Rachel was killed. His DNA matched a sample taken from Rachel’s body.

Authorities fear the suspect may have fled the country.

Rachel's family spoke with Inside Edition.

“Nobody’s safe until he’s caught. Nobody, anywhere, 'cause we don’t know where he could be now. We don’t know where he’s going,” Shannon Morin, Rachel’s sister-in-law, says.

“Someone knows this guy. I know there’s someone that recognizes this guy,” Rachel’s brother, Michael Morin, says.

The family of Rachel Morin hopes the commercial will help bring her justice.

“If you had a chance to stop a notorious serial killer when it was still early, like Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy, what would you do to stop them,” Shannon says. “Women should be able to feel safe going out for a jog and not feel like they're gonna get killed.”

